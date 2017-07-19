Accelerating power generation

Fully appreciative of lingering energy crisis and realizing commitment to the nation to overcome electricity load shedding at the earliest possible, the Punjab government under inspiring leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is accelerating pace of power generation in the province which is quite commendable indeed.

Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power plant is already contributing 1320 megawatt of power to the national grid for the last couple of months, an LNG power plant with production capacity of 1230 megawatt is fast under completion at Haveli Bahadur Shah in district Jhang and yet another 1320 megawatt power plant is being established at Rahim Yar Khan, one of backward districts of southern Punjab region, and its foundation stone is going to be laid soon.

According to the reports, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with Provincial Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a number of federal and provincial ministers has in fact inaugurated first unit of LNG power plant at Haveli Bahadur Shah Jhang the other day which has been completed in just 21 months and has started contributing 670 megawatt of power to the national grid. Second unit of this plant is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2018. As is already well-known, Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power plant is the first mega project launched and completed under great game changer CPEC.

All these efforts on the part of the provincial government to establish power plants using mix sources in different parts of the province in order to considerably reduce electricity load shedding gradually are surely and certainly quite welcome and in the right direction. These are just one aspect of the massive developmental activities being undertaken by the present government in energy, infrastructure, health, education and other sectors to ensure provision of latest modern facilities to the people in the rural and urban areas through speedy, timely and transparent implementation and completion of the development projects.

EM ZED RIFAT

Lahore

