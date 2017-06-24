ACCA’s integrated master’s programme

Islamabad

The first group of graduates to complete the University of London master’s route to ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) membership are looking forward to future opportunities afforded through having two world-renowned qualifications. Made possible through an innovative partnership between ACCA and the University of London, the MSc in Professional Accountancy is the only integrated master’s programme with an accountancy body at a professional level in the world. Jane Towers-Clark, head of university education at ACCA, says: ‘The first group of graduates through our integrated masters with the University of London have provided very positive feedback about the self-study programme. Online learning has allowed us to give access to individuals globally the opportunity to gain the skills necessary to have successful careers in finance and accountancy. We are proud to have created this unique programme which allows learners to gain the ACCA Qualification and an MSc in Professional Accountancy at the same time at a fraction of the cost of traditional masters.’—PR