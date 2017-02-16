ACCA launches sustainability reporting

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

ACCA Pakistan has partnered with WWF Pakistan to reward and recognize good sustainability reporting via the ACCA-WWF Pakistan Environmental Reporting Awards. At the heart of our judging criteria is GRI the “go to” standard for enterprises to start reporting and drive good business behavior.

Ever since 2000 ACCA Pakistan has been actively encouraging businesses large and small, quoted and unquoted to adopt The GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards)and start reporting on their economic, environmental and social performance.

Speaking at the launch of the report “Sustainability Reporting: the Evolving Landscape in Pakistan” Arif Masud Mirza, Regional Head of Policy said ““Pakistani businesses are faced with classic headwinds like climate change, political turmoil, law and order, security and so business leaders and policy makers must ensure they counter with tailwinds such as adopting modern corporate reporting, integrated thinking across the management levels, having a regulatory framework that communicates the physical risks to business from not understanding Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) forces.”

Also speaking about the report was the author Malik Mirza who said the report “Sustainability Reporting-the Evolving Landscape in Pakistan attempts to document where we are with non-financial reporting. The report comments on the reputational benefits of sustainability reporting and the adoption of such reporting in Pakistan. The report also mentions the PSX is set to join the MSCI emerging markets index this year and the large body of research by MSCI on the coming of age of ESG performance indicators for investorsis becoming increasingly compelling.”