Academics urged to work for narcotics eradication

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir has said that academic institutions must play their role to help government institutions for complete eradication of narcotics from country.

He was addressing an awareness seminar on “Drugs and Anti-Narcotics” organized by Punjab University Centre for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Force, Punjab and Willing Ways (Pvt) Ltd at Al-Raazi Hall on Thursday.

Commander Anti-Narcotics Force, Punjab Brigadier Khalid Mahmood Goraya, Director Willing Ways Dr Saddaqat Ali, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, Director CAMB Dr Nadeem Sheikh, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir said that the message of eradication of illicit drugs must reach out to every citizen of Pakistan because use of narcotics had destroyed many families.

He said that our will power could help us defeat this menace. He advised the students to play role of ambassadors in campaign against narcotics. He said that students must inform quarters concerned about any such illicit activity on campus.