Academicians urge for intellectual dialogue to promote peace

Staff Reporter

Academicians and intellectuals while addressing an Int’l conference held on Friday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) called for intellectual dialogue among various civilizations and linguistic groups to promote peace and harmony in the society. The event was aimed at promoting harmony and cohesion in the society through language and literature and initiating a process of a dialogue for this process.

The inaugural session was addressed by President AJK, Sardar Masood Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui and eminent writer and poet Iftikar Arif.

The event, organized by the university was largely attended by intellectuals and researchers from home and abroad.

The speakers deliberated upon the topic of ‘Translation- intellectual dialogue and civilizations’, and called for translating and understanding various languages to check conflicts, clash of civilization and de-integration in the society.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui told the audience that the University has set up a Translation Department to interpret different languages of national and international interest.

It has also focused on promoting research work on Pakistani languages and providing academic support in addressing in various socio-economic issues. A brand-new journal on Pakistani languages will be published by the end of this year. The University was holding series of events to create awareness among the youth about the challenges and needs of the contemporary era.

The President AJK who was the chief guest on the occasion congratulated the Vice Chancellor for promoting the University as a hub of literary, social and cultural activities, raising the issues of national importance through research work.

Sardar Masood Khan who had been associated with AIOU as a faculty member of the English Department at his early age noted the University has developed itself as a most strong educational institution, with a high academic ranking.