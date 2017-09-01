Academic council meeting of University of Wah held

Staff Reporter

Wah Cantt

Ninth Academic Council Meeting of the University of Wah was held in the Seminar Hall. Prof Khaliqur Rehman Shad SI (M), Vice Chancellor University of Wah, chaired the meeting. Deans, Principal Officers, Directors and senior faculty members were in attendance.

Multiple decisions were taken in the meeting including revision of course codes, revision of grading system, approval of recommendations of fifth minutes of BASR and consideration of the recommendations of different faculties.

It was decided to introduce Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the betterment of the evaluation system of the University employees. The KPIs will be applicable from the next Academic Year i.e. 2018-2019.

In his concluding remarks, the Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of all concerned in achieving rapid academic and infrastructural growth of the University during last four years.