Academic activities remain suspended

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the academic activities in many schools and colleges across the Kashmir Valley remained suspended for the fourth day, today. Fearing student protests, the puppet authorities had suspended class work in the educational institution in the aftermath of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Sabzar Ahmed Butt by Indian troops in Tral area of Pulwama district, last week.

Officials said that the class work remained suspended in the educational institutions of Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Kulgam Shopian Pulwama and other areas continued to remain suspended.—KMS