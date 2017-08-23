AC grants exemption to Dr Asim, others in two corruption cases

Karachi

An accountability court on Tuesday granted one time exemption to former petroleum minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr Asim Hussain from appearance in two corruption references. The accountability court heard two corruption references against Dr Asim and other accused.

During the hearing Dr Asim did not appear before the court. Dr Asim’s counsel submitted an application in the court for grant of one time exemption from personal appearance in the court, which was approved by the court.

Co-accused Zubair Siddiqui and former Secretary Petroleum Ejaz Chaudhry also did not appear in the court and their counsels also moved applications for exemption from appearance. The court allowed the plea for one time exemption. The court heard two references of Rs 420 billion rupees corruption and Rs17bn filed by National Accountability Bureau against Dr Asim and other accused.

Dr Asim Hussain, Athar Hussain, Muhammad Safdar, Khalid Rehman, Zohair Siddiqui, Shaoib Warsi, Basharat Mirza, Malik Usman and others are being tried in the JJVL reference pertaining to charges of corruption of around Rs17b. In another reference, Dr Asim and others are alleged to have committed corruption of more than Rs462b.—INP