Rawalpindi

Assistant Commissioner City Maleha Jamal Thursday directed to carry out anti-Dengue fogging in Municipal corporation(RMC) and Timber market areas.

Presiding over a meeting to review dengue situation and measures taken for its eradication, she said due to continuous efforts the spread of dengue is under control, but present weather temperature is suitable for its spread, therefore all concerned departments should be fully alert to ensure surveillance of its occurrence.—APP