Abysmal state of govt schools

Mannan Samad

Kech, Balochistan

Kech is the 2nd largest district of the Balochistan province where the large sum of students are pursuing their education in the 56 government high schools but unfortunately, largest number of schools are deprived of basic amenities like dearth of skilled teachers, shortage of classrooms and unavailability of drinking water, lack of science laboratories or tools and late distribution of course books.

Education plays a pivotal role in the progress of any nation. The provincial education minister must not ignore the role of quality education. Concerned educational authorities are requested to take concrete and prompt measures in order to get access to standard educational facilities.