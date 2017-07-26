Staff Reporter

An Abstract Art paintings exhibition by young talent Amna Tariq arranged under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) has been kicked off here. The exhibition was inaugurated by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Division Raja Javed Ikhlas flanked by Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed. More than 83 art pieces were put on display.

According to Amna Tariq, the images suggest social and moral decadence but are free of direct reference to any culture or society. This allows the viewers to read them in their own psychological context.

The imagery is morbid in some of the images and pleasant in some others but on the whole the work is suggestive of human irrationality.