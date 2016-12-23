Absence of rule of law

Palwasha Khan

PAKISTAN was established in the name of Justice, Rule of law, Equality and Faith. Pakistan was also established on the concept of welfare state where government will provide rights to all citizens, where rule of law will be implemented to punish the accused, where citizen’s physical, material and social needs will be protected and respected. The main objective of a welfare state is to create social and economic equality in the state and to ensure fair standards of living, fair access to justice, freedom of faith, complete transparency in decision making of Judiciary and respect of human rights, but today situation of the state is in dire straits.

The statistics of human rights commission report 2015 provides a shocking situation of human rights throughout the country. A total 194 militant attacks took place in,58 incidents of sectarian violence were reported from across Pakistan.939 women became victims of sexual violence, 279 of domestic violence. 35 women were attacked with acid or were set on fire 846 murders, 486 suicides33 burnings, 213 beatings and tortures and 1,346 miscellaneous cases. 833 women were kidnapped. 1,100 cases of honour killing were reported in which 80% were females, 20% male and 10 % minors. In education sector, 25m children are out of school and literacy rate is 58 pc Pakistan continued to face grave difficulties in education sector. Number of prisoners in country’s jails was reportedly far more than the capacity; 76 prisoners were died and 163 injured subject to torture; 221 girls and several hundred boys were sexually harassed; number of street children was reported as big as 70,000.

Inhabitants of Pakistan are suffering from serious human rights violation but they have no speedy justice system to provide them remedies. Access to justice plays important role which must be ensured if a society were to be truly based on the rule of law. The rule of law dictates the enforcement of those principles above all other laws. The judiciary, which applies the law to individual cases, acts as the guardian of the rule of law. An independent and properly functioning judiciary is a prerequisite for the rule of law which requires a just legal system, the right to a fair hearing and access to justice. To protect human rights is to ensure that people receive some degree of decent, humane treatment.

It is the primary responsibility of Government to implement rule of law in the country which will protect the rights of all citizens. Government should introduce strict policies & serious punishments. Government of Pakistan should give legislative supremacy to the judges to stop such violence in the country. Pakistan, need Judicial review (a check and balance system), where both legislation and executives will sit together to make new laws and legal rules if the laws and legal rules are no longer valid in the country. However, we have best example for Judicial review of United states of America, where court has right and ability to examine the statute or treaty if they are violation the pro-vision of existing laws or a state constitution laws. Pakistan laws are based on the legal system of British India and common law of England and Wales. Under the common law courts have power to decide that constitutional laws which are invalid and must be changed. Govt of Pakistan need to come up with an effective legal system in country. Government will ensure “adequate legal representation, effective legislation, open court trials, transparent rules of procedure, and rule of law” in the country.

The example of best effective legal system is of German legal system which provides safeguard to all individuals and ensures the fairness of investigations and trials. Pakistan also need implementation of Rule of law which must be based on effective and fair judicial systems. Countries like Denmark, France, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, Austria and Finland, Germany have effective and fair judicial systems which enforced laws in the state and protect rights of citizens. Pakistan has become a lawless state, where Governments have totally failed to deliver for the well-being of masses.

— The writer is a working lawyer, based in Islamabad.

