Abraaj Group partnered with Islamabad Diagnostics Centre

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Abraaj Group (“Abraaj” or the “Group”) – a leading investor operating in global growth markets, today announced that it has partnered with Islamabad Diagnostics Centre (“IDC” or the “Company”), a leading diagnostics chain in Pakistan, through its Funds. Founded in 2003 by Dr. Rizwan Uppal, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Nafees Medical College, and his brothers Dr. Imran Uppal and Dr. Rehan Uppal, IDC is an affordable diagnostics business operating in 20 centers across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Wah Cantonment and Hasanabdal. The Company is looking to expand its presence across Islamabad, Rawalpindi and additional cities in the Punjab province, with the aim of expanding its presence to over 50 centers in the next five years. Since inception, IDC has built a successful track record and is known for its latest imaging technologies, broad range of laboratory tests and quick turn-around times, with over 350 staff members and one of Pakistan’s largest pool of qualified radiologists on its team.