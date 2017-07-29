ABL, WASA Hyderabad sign MoU

Karachi

The ceremony for signing MoU between Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hyderabad & Allied Bank Ltd was held recently for online collection of water & sanitation charges from Hyderabad region’s 125,000 consumers.

The ceremony was attended by Allied Bank’s Chief CRBG South Asif Bashir and Chief Digital Banking Group Sohail Aziz Awan along with Regional Heads Ziya Sheikh and Mr. Salman Akhtar. Masood A. Jumani, DG HDA & Mohsin A. Jaffery Director Finance attended the signing ceremony from WASA’s side.

The Bank assured WASA of the best online collection service of water & sanitation charges with the provision of real time online receipts. The possibility of a wide ranging co-operation, especially pre-paid cards to collect revenue/bills was also discussed.—PR