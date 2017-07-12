ABL, Nishat Mills sign agreement for ‘Business Internet Banking’

Lahore

Allied Bank has recently launched an online internet banking portal for corporate and commercial customers, which offers an array of diverse banking transactions. An agreement signing ceremony between Allied Bank and Nishat Mills was held recently in Lahore, for utilization of Business Internet Banking. The ceremony was attended by senior executives of both organizations including Mr. Tahir Hassan Qureshi – CEO ABL, Mr. Sohail Aziz Awan – Chief Digital Banking – ABL and Mr. Shahzad Malik – General Manager Finance – Nishat Mills along with team members. The agreement was signed by Mr. Faisal Nadeem Siddiqui, GH-Digital Banking Allied Bank and Mr. Shahzad Malik – General Manager Finance, Nishat Mills.

Business Internet Banking is a dynamic solution which offers various features including different transactions with individual limits, multiple transaction approval levels, informative dashboards, real time account balances, credit lines availability view for customers etc. Business entities can initiate specialized Trade Finance transactions (Letter of Credits (LCs), Guarantees and Export Collections), Term Deposit Issuance and Encashment, perform General Banking Transactions (Funds Transfers, Bill Payments, Bankers Cheque Printing etc.) & can do Cash Management with Bulk Payment transactions in Allied Bank Accounts, Other Bank Accounts, Cash via Counter or via Bankers Cheques.

Enhanced security feature of Mobile Authenticator application has also been introduced for the first time in this solution whereby the user will be able to generate the Soft Token on their Mobile phone without dependency on the traditional physical hard token devices.

This strategic partnership aims to digitize the conventional banking by offering state of the art and secure platform offering convenience, accessibility and real time banking to business customers.

Allied Bank, one of the largest private sector commercial bank in Pakistan with more than 1150 Branches & ATMs and Nishat Mills Limited, the largest textile composite unit, a leading exporter of textile products in the Country and a flagship company of Nishat Group.—PR