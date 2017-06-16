ABL, Metro Cash & Carry offer discount on Zakat Hampers

Lahore

Allied Bank in an arrangement with Metro Cash & Carry are offering special discount on readymade and customized Zakat Packages. The discount offer is valid till end of Ramazan and customers can avail this offer on all METRO Cash & Carry outlets (Nationwide). The agreement promises to be a mutually beneficial partnership and one which will translate into convenience for the general public. In this regard, Special Branded counters have been established at all Metro Cash & Carry Stores to offer 10% Discount on Zakat Hampers to all ABL Card Holders. An agreement Signing Ceremony between Allied Bank Limited and Metro Habib Cash & Carry Pakistan (Private) Limited was held in last month at METRO Cash & Carry Office, Lahore. The agreement was signed by Faisal Nadeem Siddiqui, Group Head – E Banking Operations and Mr. Azfar Ali, Sr. Head of Operations. Salman Ahmed Malik, Khurram Ishtiaq and Junaid Khan were also present on this occasion.—PR