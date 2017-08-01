ABL, Mepco sign agreement for digitized payment solution

Staff Reporter

Karachi

ABL & Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have entered into an agreement for “Cash Payment Hub Solution” provided by ABL as a new digital initiative in Banking Industry which will not only provide, hassle free way of payment of bills for the consumers of Mepco in 13 districts of Southern Punjab where Mepco is providing electricity as a largest distribution company of Pepco, but also will be beneficial for efficient management of vital information as well as funds movement by Mepco officials

The signing ceremony was held at Mepco Headquarters Multan as on 06th July in presence of senior officials of Mepco and ABL. Masood Salah-ud-Din, CEO Mepco signed the document on behalf of the Distribution Company whereas Muhammad Amer Sheikh, Group Head, CRBG South-II signed on behalf of ABL, Both the signatories were confident that through this initiative of ABL, MEPCO Consumers will be facilitated in quick and easy payments of their billing liability at ABL counters as well as online payments , further recovery by Mepco will improve significantly through better MIS management