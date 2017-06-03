ABL, Islamic Banking Group currently operating in 34 cities

Seminar on ‘Islamic Banking:Perception & Market Positioning’ held

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Allied Bank – Islamic Banking Group in collaboration with International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) organized sessions on Islamic Banking: Perception & Market Positioning at University campus which was inaugurated by Dr. Attiquzzafar Khan, Director General IIIE. A.J. Karimi- ABL-Islamic Banking Group has addressed the participants as guest speaker and ably defused the negative perception and misconceptions with respect to Islamic Banking.

Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, the rector, IIUI, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. ABL-Islamic Banking Group is committed to play a key role in the growth of Islamic Banking and it aims to provide financial solutions and services within the paradigm of Shariah credentials to the clients.

ABL, Islamic Banking Group is currently operating in 34 cities across the country with 77 branches’ network aiming to open many new branches in the current year 2017.