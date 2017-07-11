ABL, DG Cement sign agreement

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Allied Bank has recently launched an online internet banking portal for corporate and commercial customers, which offers an array of diverse banking transactions. An agreement signing ceremony between Allied Bank and DG Cement was held on 06-Jul-2017 at Allied Bank Head Office, Lahore, for utilization of Business Internet Banking.

The ceremony was attended by senior executives of both organizations including Mr. Sohail Aziz Awan – Chief Digital Banking ABL, Mr. Mujahid Ali – Chief Information Technology ABL and Mr. Inayat Ullah Niazi – Chief Financial Officer, DG Cement along with team members. The agreement was signed by Mr. Faisal Nadeem Siddiqui, GH-Digital Banking Allied Bank and Mr. Inayat Ullah Niazi, CFO DG Cement.

Business Internet Banking is a dynamic solution which offers various features including different transactions with individual limits, multiple transaction approval levels, informative dashboards, real time account balances, and credit lines availability view for customers etc. Business entities can initiate specialized Trade Finance transactions (Letter of Credits (LCs), Guarantees and Export Collections), Term Deposit Issuance and Encashment, perform General Banking Transactions (Funds Transfers, Bill Payments, Bankers Cheque Printing etc.) & can do Cash Management with Bulk Payment transactions in Allied Bank Accounts, Other Bank Accounts, Cash via Counter or via Bankers Cheques.“