Abid directs early completion of ongoing power projects

Lahore

Minister of State for Power Ch. Abid Sher Ali Monday directed the heads of power sector entities to complete their ongoing projects well before time.

He was chairing a meeting on power system constraints held at WAPDA House on Monday. Managing Director NTDC, CEOs of all Distribution Companies (DISCOs), GM (C&M) PEPCO and other senior officials of Power Division attended the said meeting.

During the meeting, Minister of State said that the present government has made much progress in power generation due to concerted and coordinated efforts, since the govt is committed to eliminate load shedding from the country. He said that transmission system of NTDC and DISCOs is facing constraints.

However, the govt has carried out and completed various projects during last three years. Ch. Abid Sher Ali said that Ministry of Power has already identified system constraints and communicated to all the concerned departments to initiate up-gradation of transmission system on war footing.

Minister of State also constituted a monitoring committee comprising the officials of Power Division, PEPCO, NTDC and DISCOs in NTDC and DISCOs. The committee will monitor the progress work and will ensure the completion of under construction projects within given deadlines. He directed the monitoring teams to submit the progress reports on weekly basis to his office. He said that delay in completion of development projects would not be tolerated at any cost.

He clearly mentioned that all those officials who fail to complete projects within the given date would be penalized. He directed CEOs that honest and dedicated officers should be posted on key posts to complete these projects. He felt satisfaction on progress of Port Qasim Transmission Line and appreciated the efforts of NTDC management.