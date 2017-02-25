Abid claims PM to emerge victorious in Panama case

Faisalabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Minister of State for Water and Power, Abid Sher Ali on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will emerge victorious in the Panama case.

Talking to media at the headquarters of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Abid Sher Ali bashed his opponents and said the allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have been made without any evidence and we have answered every question.

Minister of State for Water and Power termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan ‘wanted’ and said he will soon be dragged to court in handcuffs. He said that Imran Khan needs to be taught how to respect law. Abid also said Imran Khan is secretary of Jahangir Tareen. We will now play Twenty20 with Imran Khan in every street, he added.

Abid Sher Ali criticized PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi as well and said he will also have to answer about all the money that he takes from people in tombs. He accused Qureshi of looting public by using religion and said he will have to answer about all this money to department of Auqaf.

Abid Sher Ali did not forget to castigate Jahangir Tareen and said he deprived the farmers of their rights by getting the sugar mills close in south Punjab.—DNA