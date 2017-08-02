Abe, Trump hold phone call on sensitive North Korea

Tokyo/Washington

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke with Trump on Tuesday on the phone and agreed on the need for more action on North Korea just hours after the US ambassador to the UN said Washington is “done talking about North Korea.”

A White House statement after the phone call said the two leaders “agreed that North Korea poses a grave and growing direct threat to the US, Japan, South Korea, and other countries near and far.”

It said Trump “reaffirmed our ironclad commitment” to defend Japan and South Korea from any attack, “using the full range of US capabilities.”

North Korea said on Saturday it had conducted another successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile that proved its ability to strike the US mainland.

Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday after the missile test that he was “very disappointed” in China and that Beijing profits from US trade but had done “nothing” for the US with regards to North Korea, something he would not allow to continue.

China’s foreign ministry, in a statement sent to Reuters responding to Trump’s tweets, said the North Korean nuclear issue did not arise because of China and that everyone needed to work together to seek a resolution. “All parties should have a correct understanding of this,” it said, adding the international community widely recognized China’s efforts to seek a resolution.

The essence of Sino-US trade is mutual benefit and win-win, with a vast amount of facts proving the healthy development of business and trade ties is good for both countries, the ministry added.

Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Qian Keming, weighed in too, telling a news conference there was no link between the North Korea issue and China-US trade.

“We think the North Korea nuclear issue and China-US trade are issues that are in two completely different domains. They aren’t related. They should not be discussed together,” Qian said.

Abe told reporters after his conversation with Trump that repeated efforts by the international community to find a peaceful solution to the North Korean issue had yet to bear fruit in the face of Pyongyang’s unilateral “escalation.”

“International society, including Russia and China, need to take this seriously and increase pressure,” Abe said. He said Japan and the US would take steps toward concrete action but did not give details.

Abe and Trump did not discuss military action against North Korea, nor what would constitute the crossing of a “red line” by Pyongyang, deputy chief cabinet spokesman Koichi Hagiuda told reporters.

Japan will freeze the assets of five organizations and nine individuals linked to North Korea, including two Chinese entities, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a daily briefing on Friday that Japan’s move was “wrong” and will create political obstacles for China and Japan to cooperate on the Korean Peninsula issue.—Agencies