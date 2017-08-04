Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday named new defence and foreign ministers as part of a cabinet revamp he hopes will stem a decline in public support after a series of scandals and missteps. Itsunori Onodera, a former defence chief, is to return to the defence ministry—rocked by the resignation last week of close Abe political ally Tomomi Inada. Taro Kono, the son of a former foreign minister, will become the country’s new top diplomat. Political blueblood Abe, in office since late December 2012, has pushed a nationalist agenda alongside a massive policy effort to end years of on-off deflation and rejuvenate the world’s third-largest economy. But he has seen public support rates plummet in the past few months over an array of political troubles, including allegations of favouritism to a friend in a business deal—which Abe strongly denies. “I deeply regret that my shortcomings have invited this situation,” a chastened Abe said earlier in the day ahead of the formal announcement of the cabinet changes. The new cabinet was announced by Yoshihide Suga, the government’s top spokesman.—APP
Abe names new defence, foreign ministers
