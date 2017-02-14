Abdur Rab Nishtar remembered

Islamabad

Renowned Pakistan Movement leader Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar was remembered on tHe occasion of his 59th death anniversary.

Nishtar was born on June 13, 1899 in Peshawar. His ancestors belonged to a prominent Kakar Pashtun family originally of Zhob and settled in Peshawar.

He passed his matriculation examination from Mission High School and graduated from the Edwardes College in Peshawar. He later went to Aligarh and received an LL.B degree with honours from Aligarh Muslim University in 1925.

Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar entered the politics in 1928 and joined Indian National Congress but soon developed differences with the party. He joined All-India Muslim League in 1932 and became a confidante of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar was appointed Minister for Communication after the creation of Pakistan. He also remained Governor of Punjab province from August 2, 1949 to November 24, 1951.

Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar died on February 14, 1958 in Karachi. He was buried at Mazar-e-Quaid near the Tomb of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.—APP