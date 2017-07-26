Abdul Basit takes premature retirement

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan’s high commissioner to India Abdul Basit has taken premature retirement from his post. According to sources, Basit had apprehensions for giving preference, in giving not promotion, to a junior officer over senior officials by the government.

He had sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The sources has confirmed that the prime minister has accepted his resignation letter. Abdul Basit was supposed to retire in April 2018 originally.

The sources stated that Basit took this decision after a junior officer was appointed as Secretary Foreign Affairs and senior officers were ignored.

He is serving as high commissioner in India since 2014 and resides in New Delhi. Before that he remained Pakistan’s envoy to Germany from 2012 to March 2014.

Basit holds a masters degree in International Relations and joined Foreign Services in 1982. During his career he remained posted in Geneva, New York, Moscow and London.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Sohail Mahmood has been appointed high commissioner to India.