Abducted SHE Balochistan reaches home

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Secretary Higher Education Balochistan Abdullah Jan, who was kidnapped on March 15 this year, reached home safely on Wednesday. According to Jan’s son, his father was released and reached home safely. On May 23, Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti had said that efforts were underway for the recovery of Abdullah Jan. Unknown men had kidnapped Balochistan HES from Wahdat Colony in March this year. Police said Abdullah Jan had left his house to go to his office at Civil Secretariat when he was kidnapped. The kidnapping came as the sixth population census was underway in the country after 19 years.