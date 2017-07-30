Abdicating authority of Parliament

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

AFTER hearing part of the long awaited Supreme Court judgment against the Sharif family; outlawing the Prime Minister and consigning the rest to the NAB Courts for criminal proceedings, I was beginning to harbour illusions of the beginning of the end of dynastic rule in Pakistan paving the way for genuine democracy in the country. I discovered to my dismay though that the Judgment disqualifying Mian Mohammed Nawaz Sharif was only based on his failure to declare holding nominal title of FZE a firm owned by his son without realizing receivable remuneration and thus having violated Article 62(1)F of the Constitution, but not a word on Panama Leaks alleged corruption, money laundering and misstatements about money trail of the London properties, the actual prayer of the petition against the Sharif family over which the Apex Court had formed a JIT for assisting in the probe. This has strengthened PML(N) apprehensions of a politically motivated premeditated verdict.

Only if the political spectrum in Pakistan had genuinely believed in supremacy of Parliament, operated transparently through the prime institution, and not weakened it by using it only as subterfuge succumbing to deals, NROs and a tainted Charter of Democracy with the sole objective of taking turns to continue in power, Pakistan would have acquitted itself much better both internally and against external challenges. As a consequence of the politicians abdicating their authority to the Judiciary, it is feared that it might take the convoluted judicial system several more months to arrive at a considered and transparent judgment impacting the future course of politics and administration in Pakistan, which has already consumed well over a year of this nation’s precious time at a highly critical juncture of its turbulent history.

Pakistan’s judicial history does not auger too well for the future. Justice Munir inventing the Law of Necessity became the fore-runner in legitimising an illegal regime to start with, and Justice Anwar-ul-Haq’s casting vote in favour of hanging Zulfikar Ali Bhutto rather than giving the benefit of doubt in the 2-2 split verdict to the accused who at worst could have been held guilty of abetment to murder of a person he is alleged to have wanted eliminated but is still alive and kicking. These are glaring examples of manipulation and expediency which have rendered the Colonial System of justice suspect and impracticable in the Islamic Polity of Pakistan. The same is feared now in the current infamy of Panama Leaks, in which the dice appears to have been loaded only against the family of Nawaz Sharif ignoring the 400 others named in the first tranche of Panama Leaks besides another 400 in the second, about which this scribe raised question soon after the Leak together with asking how a relatively unknown Pakistani iournalist came to be associated with the Worldwide Leaks Establishment. I had suspected the possibility of Pakistan’s adversaries applying another spanner in the economically strident Pakistani wheel of the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor; no wonder it turns out that USAID and an American Billionaire George Soros were behind Panama Leaks Funding.

I am not for a moment advocating innocence of the Sharif Family but only partially subscribing to their view that an international conspiracy had been hatched which is against Pakistan and not the Sharifs alone, although I have no doubt in my mind that corruption being at the root of Pakistan’s woes, unless the Supreme Court intervention in Panama Leaks carries it to its logical conclusion by taking swift suo moto notice against all others and across the board, the whole exercise will become counter-productive to national development and will keep Pakistan in a limbo and political turmoil, which is the enemy intent. In my view, Pakistan would have fared much better had everyone in the foray not lost track of external machinations and confronted the challenge in unison, foresight, poise, dignity and maturity.

Only if for a start the Supreme Court had not allowed this case to become a free-for-all affair and firmly disallowed any comment on the Court proceedings over the media and outside the Court premises, itself avoided judgmental remarks during proceedings speaking only through its verdict, and also taken suo moto notice on the hundreds of other names revealed. Only if the present day Pakistani media which appears to be starved for hard news, resisted manufacturing it to fill their airtime appetite, disallowed pedestrian newcomers asking silly questions and armchair analysts making adversarial comments, their seniors refrained from opinionating and mud-slinging clearly sounding partisan, holding Court and passing judgment outside the Court transgressing into the domain of the judiciary.

Only if politicians on both sides of the divide; the petitioners and the defendants alongside the media seeking to bring pressure upon the Judiciary had not held tutorials for the Apex Court on how to go about the case as if the Bench were dumb, and refrained from using foul and un-parliamentary language against each other, maligning national institutions and making a mockery of the country’s image in the outside world. Only if the Prime Minister had ensured implementing the civilian part of the National Action Plan and ensured backing of cleansing operations by the Rangers across the Country and ruthlessly proceeded against the corrupt instead of holding applying spanners in Army Operations.

And only if the Prime Minister and his team claiming people’s support translated the ethos of the nation by refraining from hobnobbing with Modi and strongly condemned and exposed Indian interference in Pakistan and its atrocities against Kashmiris in Indian-held territory to the world, and braced themselves for the people’s verdict by delivering to the people at micro level, solved the energy crisis, buckled up against external borrowings and refused IMF conditions to raise prices by withdrawing subsidies impacting the common man, and worked the magic of beefing up national riches in line with their own and prevented devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee as committed by taking a leaf out of Shaukat Aziz’s manoeuvres to maintain Dollar parity.

The only way democracy could be strengthened was for the rulers to have worked through Parliament and sought a vote of confidence from it or for the Opposition to carry a No-confidence Motion against the sitting Prime Minister to send him home, or resigned en-block to force an early election rather than abdicating their authority to the Judiciary and then crying wolf.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

Email: [email protected]

Related