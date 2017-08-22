Abbasi vows to carry ahead Nawaz policies

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that ruling party was united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and the government would carry forward the former PM’s policies.

“My prime minister is Nawaz Sharif and the way our party has remained united during troubled times is commendable,” he said at a meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) parliamentary committee in Islamabad.

”The masses haven’t accepted the verdict against Nawaz Sharif. Together, we will carry his policies forward,” he added.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the country’s political situation and also discussed the ruling party’s strategy in parliament.

They were briefed on the electoral bill reforms. The parliamentary committee members were also taken into confidence on the constitutional amendment bill.

The PM ensured the party members that he would be accessible to them. He also urged them to support him so that they could achieve Sharif’s agenda together.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that protection of minorities and providing them with opportunities to excel in every field as per their talent and capabilities is priority of the government. Khaqan added that the government is committed to promote religious harmony in the country.

Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of Christian Community led by Mr. Khalil George, Parliamentary Secretary on Religious Affairs, at PM Office in Islamabad Monday. The delegation felicitated the Prime Minister on behalf of the entire Christian community of the country on assuming the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, according to press release issued by Prime Minister office..

The delegation also thanked Prime Minister for announcing state funeral for late Dr. Ruth Pfao and said that the honor conferred upon Dr. Ruth by the Government of Pakistan has encouraged Christian Community to further contribute towards social and humanitarian services across the country.

On the occasion, Mr. Khaqan said that the government would continue making every possible effort towards addressing the issues faced by the minority communities.

This delegation apprised the Prime Minister of issues concerning the community in various parts of the country.

Bishop Irfan Jamil, Bishop Ashraf Joseph, Bishop Humphery Sarfraz, Pastor Abraham Daniel, Pastor Imran Fazal, Sister Sosan Sardar and Sister Martha Taj, and Kamran Michael, Minister for Statistics, were beside other was part of the meeting.

Earlier, talking to a delegation of PML-N Members of National Assembly from Multan Division, the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reiterated that the government will extend its all out support for fastracking development projects in South Punjab.

The Prime Minister stated that socio-economic development of South Punjab is priority of the government. PML-N government has initiated numerous development projects and welfare schemes in South Punjab and will continue to undertake socio-economic uplift projects in the region in future as well, said PM.

The Prime Minister assured the delegation that federal government would provide every possible support towards addressing their issues. He also advised the elected members to reach out to people and play their role for the readdress of their issues.

Meanwhile, the PM held another meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan S. Babur Girgin in Islamabad says Pakistan is keen to further strengthen the existing equation especially the economic cooperation with Turkey. The Ambassador delivered a letter of felicitation from Turkish President to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on assumption of office of the Prime Minister.