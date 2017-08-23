Abbasi, Nawaz discus national issues

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday had a meeting with former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at Jati Umra, Raiwind.

A press release from the PM Media Office said “wide-ranging issues of national importance and overall situation was discussed during the meeting.”

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar were also present during the meeting.

The Press Release said efforts of the government to continue developmental agenda also came under discussion.

Prime Minister Abbasi also briefed the meeting about his recent interactions with parliamentarians and members of the Party.