Abbasi hails sacrifices of armed forces for defence of country

CJCSC meets PM

Staff Reporter

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khanqan Abbasi.

During the meeting, professional matters pertaining to armed forces were discussed.

The prime minister hailed the contributions and sacrifices of armed forces for the defence of the country and elimination of terrorism.

Meanwhile, PML-N senators called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamab-

ad.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister, the Senators discussed matters related to legislative business and developmental activities undertaken by government in different parts of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the Government firmly believed in rule of law, upholding the democratic ideals and strengthening of institutions in the country.

He said that the Government particularly focused on timely completion of much needed development projects catering the needs of the people.

Abbasi said that the government policies had projected positive image of the country at international level thus restoring the confidence of the international community especially foreign investors.