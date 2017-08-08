Abbasi, Ghani agree on anti-terror cooperation

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday agreed to enhance anti-terror cooperation as terrorism is a common threat for both countries, officials said.

President Ghani spoke to Prime Minister Abbasi by phone and congratulated him on his election as prime minister of Pakistan, the PM office said.

“We will work with Afghanistan for security and stability in the region,” Abbasi said, according to a statement.

Abbasi said terrorism is a common enemy and both countries will work together to eliminate this menace from the region.

“We will also work together to address the challenge of energy in the region and improve the economic condition in Pakistan and Afghanistan,” it was agreed. The two leaders also agreed to work together to address energy concerns in the region and improve the economic conditions in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Afghan president expressed satisfaction over the smooth transition and said it is good for democracy in Pakistan, the statement said. —NNI