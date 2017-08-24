Abbasi discusses US Afghan policy with Saudi Crown Prince

Observer Report

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who reached Jeddah on Wednesday discussed with Saudi leadership the new Afghanistan policy announced by United States President Donald Trump.

According to sources, the Pakistani premier, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, met Saudia Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

During the meeting, the Pakistan-Afghanistan policy announced by Trump came under discussion.

Moreover, Shahid Khaqan informed the Saudi prince about Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.

The Pakistani prime minister was received by Makkah Deputy Governor Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz at the Jeddah airport. He is expected to return to the country after performing Umrah.