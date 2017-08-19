Abbasi bans publication of his photos in ads, campaigns

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has imposed ban on publication of his photos in any kind of advertisement, campaign or supplements. On his direction, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a notification to all the miniseries and their institutions to avoid publishing the photos of the prime minister.

According to sources, the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi does not want that his photos to use in campaigns. He in his directives has barred all ministries, divisions, federal governmental organisations, corporations, companies, departments and bodies that his picture should not be printed anywhere in publicity campaigns.

The move by the prime minister is being considered in total contrast to the policies of his predecessor Nawaz Sharif, who reportedly spent massive amounts on his publicity campaigns. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi become prime minister after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in panamagate case.

Abbasi is an electrical engineer with a master’s degree from George Washington University. He had served as the minister of petroleum and natural resources in Nawaz Sharif’s third term, which ended on July 28, 2017, as Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified him as Pakistan’s prime minister.