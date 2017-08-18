Aasiya suffers acute asthma attack in jail

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat while expressing serious concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, has castigated the puppet regime for putting her life at grave risk. The DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that as per the family members of Aasiya Andrabi and her associate, Fehmeeda Sofi, who had gone to Amphalla jail to meet them, the party chairperson had suffered from a serious asthma attack recently and was not provided with medical facility.

“The recent asthma attack caused due to unhygienic conditions inside the jail premises. The denial of medical care has taken a serious toll on the health of Aasiya Andrabi,” she said.

Nahida Nasreen said, because of asthma attack, dangerous levels of phlegm has accumulated inside Aasiya’s chest due to which she isn’t able to talk or breathe properly. “She hasn’t slept for the past many nights and her condition is worsening with every passing day as no medical facility has been made available to her since May 18 – the day she was lodged in the Amphalla jail,” she added.—KMS