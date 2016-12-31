Aasiya family to move court against continuous detention

Srinagar

Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) on Friday said it will approach the court against the continuous detention of its chairperson Syeda Aasiya Andrabi.

In a statement issued here, party’s general secretary Nahida said Aasiya’s family has expressed deep concern and anguish over her continued detention and have decided to move to the court. “The family members of Aasiya have informed us that they will move to the state high court against the detention,” she said.

She said authorities, without producing any government or court order, have placed Andrabi under continuous house detention since she was released from Baramulla sub jail. “This is extreme frustration on part of the puppet regime. The house detention of Aasiya is worst than that of a jail.—KR