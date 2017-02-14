Aasiya arrest, detainees plight inhuman

Srinagar

Tehreek-e-Huriyet Jammu and Kashmir, Muslim Deeni Mahaz and Dukhtarn-e-Millat have expressed deep concern over the arrest of TeH and Dukhtaran-e-Millat leaders and activists including Aasiya Andrabi. Tehreek-e-Huriyet in a statement condemned the authorities for not providing proper medical treatment to ailing TeH activist Abdul Rehman, lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail. It said that his health was deteriorating with every passing day. “He is in unconscious state and one side of his body is paralyzed,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Muslim Deeni Mahaz in a statement said the arrest of DeM Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi along with her personal Secretary Sofi Fehmeeda was a case of extreme political vendetta. Dukhtaran-e-Millat in a statement also lashed out at the puppet regime for arresting its Aasiya Andrabi and Sofi Fehmeeda. In a statement issued in Srinagar, the DeM General Secretary Nahida Nasreen said, ‘arrests and killings cannot break our resolve as we are determined to take the ongoing movement to its logical conclusion.’—RK