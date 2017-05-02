AAA Pulwama chief dies

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) Pulwama district President and resistance leader, Haji Habibullah Andrabi passed away in Pulwama. The AAC Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Haji Habibullah Andrabi.

While remembering the contribution of late Andrabi, the Mirwaiz said that he always remained at the forefront in organizing the programmes and activities of AAC and Hurriyet in the district.

Meanwhile, a delegation of AAC comprising Ghulam Qadir Beigh, Muhammad Shafi Khan, Sufi Mushtaq Ahmad, Peer Ghulam Nabi and others visited Pichal Pulwama to express solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.—KMS