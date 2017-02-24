A welcome step

Shehar Bano Syed

Lahore

The Holy Qur’an says that “Whoever kills a person (innocent) it is tantamount as killing the entire humanity. And whoever saves a life, it is as though he has saved all mankind.” Keeping this verse of the Holy Qur’an in mind, the decision by the Punjab Govt to initiate war against drug mafia who sell death in the name of medicines is welcoming.

In order to eliminate spurious drug manufacturing companies, the government has made amendments in Drug Act 1976 and strict and severe punishment along with fine will be given to all those involved in such kind of loathsome activities. It is hoped that the government would continue its efforts against this mafia as killers of humanity do not deserve any kind of leniency.