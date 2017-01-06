A tribute to Bhutto: Controversial yet brilliant, firebrand speaker, great visionary

Salahuddin Haider

AS the Peoples Party, which remains his legacy, and millions of his supporters and fans throughout Pakistan and abroad, commemorate his 89th birth anniversary Thursday, January 5, my memory is refreshed with the hero’s welcome he received at Lahore Railway station on arrival from Islamabad after breaking bonds with the then military strong man Ayub Khan in 1966.

Still in my early 20s, I perhaps, was lucky or privileged to be posted in Lahore as chief reporter of country’s premier news agency, Pakistan Press International (PPI). Learning of his arrival, I motorcycled to a railway station, which still remains Pakistan’s biggest. I could say without mincing words that I was stunned by the mammoth crowd spilling over its platforms, youngsters hanging by the iron and steel girders of the roof overhead, and flowing well past the main building.

Their chant and yells was beyond the wildest of my imagination, for to be honest, it was my first encounter with a genuine crowd puller. He had parted company with his mentor, the then President Ayub Khan who he called “daddy” and had even used foul language against Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, the revered sister of the Quaid-e-Azam. But all that was exhuberance. Later on Bhutto realized that the real world lay at his feet—the popularity he had seen, made him mend his ways and he was altogether a different man.

Having studied at Oxford and at the University of Southern California of Berkeley, belonging to an illustrious family from Larkana, coming from the former princely Indian State of Junagadh, he was from beginning a revolutionary, a firebrand speaker since student days, a quality which came into full play when he became the President and Chief Martial Law Administrator, and later as the 9th Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Seeing the hero’s welcome, Bhutto, searching for destiny after leaving the government of Ayub Khan, first as petroleum, then as foreign minister, suddenly realized that he had tremendous following. After quitting the cabinet, he went around Europe, America, France especially, but then luck had something else in store for him. He was to shine as a brilliant star on the Horizon, both within the country, and outside world. He joined hands with greatest of revolutionaries of the world, like President Soekarno, President Martial Tito of former Yugoslavia, Nasser Jamal of Egypt, and before them with Algerian freedom fighter Ben Bella, Kawame Nekrumah of Ghana. all now departed souls.

But a person, born on 5th January 1928, shot to fame as foreign minister par excellence, when he left deep imprints on history, and before that drove his country into a different destination, signing the oil and gas agreement with former Soviet Union, and then as prime minister giving the country such marvelous projects as the Nuclear Plant, Steel Mill, Heavy Mechanical Complex of Taxila and Pakistan Machine Tool Factory near Landhi in Karachi. All these were basic industries, of fundamental nature, proving the basic tools for future economic development of a country, broken within less than 25 years of its founding in 1971, but it was Bhutto whose indomitable spirit to fight and reverse the course of history, galvanized the nation into a power.

A lot could be said, and has been said about his role in denying power to the majority party of Awami League after the 1970 elections, and hankering for power even at the cost of country’s unity, but the way he rebuilt the spirit of the people, all his “sins” had to be written off. His efforts to turn Pakistan into an independent, and truly sovereign country, cannot be denied even by the greatest of skeptic or strongest of his opponents.

By uniting the Muslim World into a cohesive and united force, and making its leadership benefit from their oil wealth immensely to dictate terms to the countries dominating the world politics, then were all golden chapters of Islamic world history, and credit to Bhutto for arranging such a powerful platform as the Organisation of Islamic World(although that was born before he took over reigns of the country, in fact during General Yahya Khan days), his convening of Islamic Summit at Lahore in February 1974, could never be under-emphasised.

That Bhutto was a visionary, and endowed with indomitable spirit to fight for rights of the poor, the have-nots, and become their mouthpiece through his party’s slogan of Rorti, Kapra aur Makan”, (bread, clothing and housing ) took him to ascendency within a short period of just over three years of founding the Peoples Party in 1967.

If Bilawal today takes arrogant but legitimate pride in claiming that his grandfather lives in the hearts and minds of the people, he is not wrong. Attempts to erase him from public memory by military dictator General Ziaul Haq by hanging him for a sin that he never committed, failed miserably.

Years after he was forced to accept hangman’s noose, and courageously on 4th April 1979, he still was worshipped in Arab World. Muslim envoys at United Nations, where he delivered fiery speeches, and even at different Arab capitals which this scribe had the opportunity to visit, leaders, intellectuals, and human right activists, wanted to know as to what was wrong with Pakistan, Why was he hanged. He was treated as a great visionary by the Muslim world, a tribute and place of honour yet to come to any other Pakistani leaders’ way.

In Public speeches, he kept the audience thronging stadia, and parks, which were venue of such mammoth rallies, spell-bound. He was a real leader, and the title which he earned of Quaid-e-Awam, was a legitimate one. He fully deserved it.

Pakistan becoming 7th Nuclear Power of the world and first in the Muslim world, was principally due to Bhutto. He initiated it as soon as Indira Gandhi tested atomic fission in 1974. He had to pay a very heavy price for that. American secretary of State, Henry Kissinger publicly stated to make a “horrible example of him” but Bhutto, the son of the Pakistani soil, remained unmoved, brushing aside the threat with absolute disdain.

He was initiator of many a heroic work for his country, but nationalization of industry, was a mistake which he committed under pressure from the then leftist and socialists like his finance minister Dr Musbashhir Hasan, and Karachi leader Meraj Mohammd Khan or former ambassador to France, J A Rahim who later had to part company with a man he had helped found the socialist party. His moves to befriend Russia and China, taboo till then for Pakistanis under American pressure, was indeed a historic step. He was initiator of an independent foreign policy of Pakistan, which he pursued with tremendous commitment and vigour till his last breath.