A severe jolt to Pakistan cricket

Javaid Bashir

Lahore

PSL has come under the cloud of Match Fixing allegations. On February 9 , 2017 PSL edition 2 was inaugurated in a grand style in Dubai. His highness Prince Al- Niyhan graced the occasion and our own Captain Misbah Ul Haq lifted the HBL Trophy. It was indeed an impressive ceremony. Famous Singers like Shahzad Roy, Ali Zafar and Sheiky enthralled the crowd with their songs. The tournament opened with a thrilling match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad team won the contest under Miabah Ul Haq’s able leadership. The stadium was jam packed. Five teams which include Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiator, Karachi King , Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalanders are participating in the event. International cricketers are playing in the biggest League of the world. It has set standards of excellence by sheer hard work.

The bad news has sent shocks across the cricket lovers in the country. The breaking news of allegations of Match fixing fell upon us as a thunder light. The hopes of bringing back International Cricket have been dashed for the time being. The good thing is that the Chairman of PSL Najam Sethi has taken immediate action against the players involved in this scandal. Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been suspended. Details of the dealings are few and sketchy and a thorough investigation has been ordered by the PCB.

All hell broke lose after the allegations of match fixing surfaced before the dust of celebrations even settled. The dark horses of cricket have marred the event. A severe blow to the Pakistan Cricket has been dealt by the careless characters. The players have not learned any lessons from the past. Former players have condemned the nefarious and scandalous activities of the players. All those involved in this new scandal must be punished. We must focus on the Play now. Shahzaib, Irfan and Zulifikar, who were also named, have been cleared. A question has been raised against the management too. We must get rid of the dead wood and bad managers. We must cleanse the game of Black Sheep.