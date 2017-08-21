A saner approach

ON Saturday, both Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif relayed positive messages aimed at soothing the national scene. Talking to newsmen during his first visit to Quetta, the Prime Minister dispelled the impression that there was a clash between government and national institutions and said it was right of every institution to defend itself. In the same spirit, Punjab CM advised his party colleagues not to give statements against national institutions.

Some bitterness in the atmosphere was understandable as a sitting Prime Minister was sent home by a 5-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan after a long trial. However, it was all the more satisfying that government and PML (N) readily accepted the verdict of the apex court and thereby saved the country from possible instability. A person or a party having reservations against a judgement has a legitimate right to air its grievances while remaining strictly within the bounds of the Constitution and the law. The aggrieved can at least have the right to explain his position and this should not be taken as an attack on institutions. There was, of course, some bitterness in the tone of Mian Nawaz Sharif and some of his close aides but things have now started improving and if vested interests did not exploit the situation then normalcy would return to the political horizon sooner than expected. It is good that those at the helm of affairs and are relevant in the formal sense of word i.e. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif are known for their reconciliatory approach as both of them strongly believe in hard work and not confrontation. Others should also respond to their gestures in the same spirit.

