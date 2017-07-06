The Achche Din promised by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi was clearly meant for the rich people and politicians belonging to the National Democratic Alliance. Senior citizens and those belonging to the middle class have not received the benefits of ‘achche din’ at all and are struggling to make ends meet. The prices of all commodities are rising daily and have reached a saturation point.

The goods and services tax provides us no relief. The middle class people are only burdened with higher taxes, which they have to pay by force. With the kind of salaries they get today, they struggle to make ends meet. In spite of this, citizens are heavily taxed by the Modi government. For the last three years of his tenure, what has he done for the middle class and senior citizens? Interest rates on savings have been slashed. The elderly people are the worst affected. Despite having no income, it is they who are harassed by the taxman. A real shame indeed!

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

