WIHOUT any iota of doubt when compared with situation in neighbouring India, where minorities including Muslims, Christians and Sikh are exposed to maltreatment and prejudice of various forms, situation in Pakistan though not ideal but is far better, something that is also recognised by minority leaders themselves. Ever since Siddiqul Farooq has assumed charge of Evacuee Trust Board, he has taken some historic steps vis-à-vis welfare of minorities and protection of their religious sites.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday visited Katas Raj, a sacred place for Hindus in District Chakwal and extended all-out support to preserve holy places of followers of all religions in original form. Surely this will not only give a sense of security to minorities but also attract followers of Sikhism and Buddhism to visit their holy places in Pakistan. There is no doubt that minorities, that contribute positively in different sectors, deserve equal treatment and opportunities to excel in their field of choice. This is also what Islam and the teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) guide us and the PM also rightly in his speech at Katas Raj made frequent references to Islamic history to stress that it was part of Islamic faith to treat minorities equally. But unfortunately there are also people who propagate hatred on the basis of religion and sects. If we really want to move forward as a peaceful and forward looking country, responsibility lies with Muslim scholars and minorities to abhor such elements and foil their nefarious attempts by interacting closely on all issues to remove any misunderstandings. Off and on we hear reports about acts of violence against minority groups and their forced conversions, for which we believe both federal and provincial governments must alleviate their genuine concerns in order to establish Pakistan’s credentials as a minority-friendly country, which will also have far reaching effects on the entire fabric of our society.

