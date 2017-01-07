A major surgery, the only answer

Feed Back

Zaheer Bhatti

I asked my son the final day score of the Melbourne Test and he said he did not tune in for what was to be a tame draw. When I quipped that given two hundred runs to chase this Pakistani team was quite capable of capitulating, he laughed it off. Lo and behold! My heroes did not disappoint me because my estimation was not whimsical but based on their indifferent batting and bowling for quite some time, and not just during their twin tour of NZ and Australia, which calls for a major surgery in a sport once known for its exciting all-round performances in yester-years.

Firstly, Pakistani bowlers do not have the capacity to bowl a reeling side twice in a row, besides being so unsure batting last that the side not only refuses to enforce a follow-on 90% of the times it is in a position to do so but falls like nine pins itself when forced to bat again and save the match. Another unique distinction of the team is that it gets rolled over even on placid surfaces against accurate bowling whereas by contrast their own battery rated better than their adversaries on paper, seldom bowl to their field with their up and down stuff barring Aamir who has consistently focused on length and direction even though he seems to have lost a bit of nip he once possessed. Surprisingly, even Yasir Shah failed to maintain accuracy and variation, which must have disappointed his mentor Shane Warne. It was actually after Pakistan’s disastrous outing in the Asia Cup at the hands of Bangladesh, the minnows in the game who once upon a time Pakistan had itself propped, that overhauling of the entire set-up had become imminent. Granted that cricket has become so competitive today that there is little room for complacency and one can be surprised by teams once considered babes in the game. Granted also that in the shorter version it may not at times be your day, but there is a difference in going down fighting and rank capitulation which becomes evident when Pakistani batters form a bee line out and back to pavilion. Other sides always have players up front or in the middle order who come good to stem rot, but certainly not Pakistanis currently as they neither spring from a system nor have leadership to lead by example. It is also important these days that regardless of format tail must invariably wag which in Pakistan’s case only does occasionally.

Good and timely news that Hafeez has been cleared of the latest stigma of suspect action applied against spinners in the game of cricket, mostly affecting the careers of Pakistanis including Saeed Ajmal who reigned supreme in world ranking and one fine morning was dethroned not by performance but by virtual manipulation in the Rules of the game by the ICC. Hafeez was called as soon as he started to be effective and became a dependable all-rounder for Pakistan. Mercifully after over a year of lay-off he is back available for selection. But barring this affliction by those who control the game in the ICC where Pakistan has little say, cricketing management within the Country is mainly to blame for ruining many careers. Ahmed Shehzad besides Hafeez, is another exciting young cricketer made victim of egotism instead of being harnessed with proper counselling. All over the world ageing players call it a day when they are still current and before being told to leave so that new blood can be groomed in time to replace them. Misbah should have announced retirement as soon as he crossed Imran’s record of captaincy and instead of wearing a sheepish look in retracting from his retirement decision after the disastrous Kiwi-Kangaroo-land outing he should honour his word and call it a day at the end of the tour. But he must go anyway now with another whitewash awaiting the Pakistanis. Younis Khan despite a dismal twin tour performance redeemed some honour and saved himself embarrassment with the last Test unbeaten ton which makes it a perfect setting for him to say good bye with grace if he manages to cross ten Thousand runs landmark of which he was now at touching distance barely 34 runs away at close on 4th day of the Sydney Test, deadline for filing my piece.

Also as the team struggles with openers it was time to commandeer Salman Butt and Hafeez back into the squad besides Kamran Akmal for different formats, and Fawad Alam to strengthen the middle order on the basis of their current form in domestic cricket, while recalling in-form Saeed Ajmal and a promising Asghar for spin variation, besides requiring reshuffle of skippers particularly for ODIs and Test formats.Although there is a new set of Selection Committee, coaches and Managers but a lot more needs to be done to throw up talented and gritty players with a strong heart and appropriate mindset. Inzemam as Chief Selector with a rehashed team reaped the contrived glory of the National team downing a depleted West Indies ranked 8th without their stars Chris Gayle, Phil Simmons, Darren Sami and Andre Russell on placid Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah tracks while struggling to draw with England in Tests. Pakistani batters suffer on lively pitches because they refuse to prepare and get used to such tracks at home against swing and pace. With an up and down standing in T20 and One-day formats Pakistan one reckons, had only accidentally and briefly climbed to top of ladder in Test cricket only to expose their real metal on green-top surfaces abroad. While fresh blood must be scouted out and groomed, Pakistani cricket for almost a decade has been fishing without a proper plan. Everything has been going wrong with political appointments as Chairman of Cricket Board rather than commandeering either proven career Administrators or big names in game, without having to name names.

But naming positions if one must, the ageing Chairman must go because he failed to formulate a structure to support a systematic and unbiased spotting and grooming of talent, recruited a lot of Selectors, Managers, trainers and Coaches and persisted with skippers who were either wrong choices or had outlived their utility. In fact the entire Management; some of the officials among them appearing to reserve their berths till death do they part, ought to have been sacked not only because they did not live up to the job but also because their appointment in the first place had been highly questionable. All this needs immediate attention at the highest level of the Patron-in-Chief of the country, which happens to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan who has the game of cricket nearer to his heart compared to other games. For redemption of past glory of the noble sport, a major surgery Mr. Prime Minister! is the only answer.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

Email: zaheerbhatti1@gmail.com