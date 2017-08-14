A letter from Pakistan

I am 70 years old. For a man that is an age that signals the beginning of the end. For me however it signals the fact that I still have a long way to go. Really sometimes I am appalled at how much you are missing by not looking at me in the right light as that is all it takes. Don’t believe me? Just take a look around. I am land that feeds the sixth biggest population of the world. I am the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The 26th biggest economy of the world!

There is one thing that stands in my way to attain greatness and that unfortunately is you guys! Yes, you all out there. Let me tell you what the problem is, when I gained independence from the British and gained my identity my leader the great Quaid-i-Azam passed away within a year from August 14, 1947. That coupled with the miscreants from my neighbouring twin just a day younger from me like a parasite did his best to take everything away from me. From water, to succeeding lands to the people migrating all was made terribly impossible by my brother. But we cannot blame him entirely for problems can we? He was just an opportunist capitalising on weaknesses that unfortunately were inherent all due to you.

Do not get me wrong from the first moment of independence there was a quarter in you of people feeding off me and calling the decision for me to exist all wrong. As much as I wanted to send them home the joke was that this was their home. The beasts that they were they kept on negating me and kept on thriving off me in a good way or the bad way. They gained and they gained until they got into offices of influence. This is how these people got into all the right offices, they devised a system that ensured that they remained untouchable and they slowly ate away. Look at my resilience and my might that I was able to survive despite them.

Time will fly and I will survive it depends on you on how you place yourselves as I am all yours and all my resources and potential are yours for the taking. So on my 70th birthday give me a gift and pledge your alliance with me. Pakistan Zindabad!

SAMAN HAMID

Peshawar

Related