A judge in quest of justice

ON Dec 28, 2016, at 4:55 pm, a Karachi-based journalist tweeted the pictures of an injured girl with the caption: “Ten-year old Tayyaba brutally beaten by a sitting District & Sessions Judge in Islamabad after her family couldn’t repay a Rs. 6,000 loan”. This tweet spread like wildfire even around globe and people from all walks of life started castigating judge for this ferocious act.

From 29.12.2016 till date, this news remains the lead story on every news channel. The newspapers are reporting this news on a daily basis, the writers and columnists are writing about this topic, the NGOs and human rights activists are raising this issue at their respective levels and all news channels, newspapers, columnists, social media activists etc started suggesting different punishments for Khurram Ali Khan and his wife, while some of the experts even named his other two brothers to assert that Khurram Ali Khan is an influential person.

No doubt, we must not spare Mr Khurram and his wife but no law of the land permits us to punish them unless they are proven guilty by a competent court. Moreover, the allegations of torture are against wife of Mr. Khurram but we have dragged Mr. Khurram in this matter just to create more hype and to make news out of it. It is very excruciating that a person holding a much respected office has been disgraced by everyone and there is simply no stopping to it. With all due respect, let me remind everyone of a fundamental principle of law also enshrined under Article 11 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, i.e. an accused is innocent unless proven guilty, therefore, we must not treat Khurram Ali and his family as criminals unless it stands proved that they have committed an offence.

Secondly, even if Tayyaba has been tortured, this act has been done by the wife of Khurram Ali Khan and under Pakistan Penal Code we cannot hang a husband for an offence committed by his wife, henceforth, we must not involve Khurram Ali Khan in this matter. Thirdly, we do not deny the fundamental right of freedom to speech of our media but under this umbrella of freedom they must not crush the fundamental rights of Khurram Ali Khan and his family. Sadly, a humongous coverage has been/is being given to the incident and facts have been reported without any verification or confirmation, thus, Khurram Ali Khan and his family have been maligned without even affording them an opportunity to defend themselves, hence, judge is himself in quest of justice.