A decision to emulate

Abdul Rahim Shah

D G Khan

Political parties invariably do have their structures at national, provincial, regional levels as well down to the village and union council level and accordingly the office-bearers are elected and appointed to run these offices as efficiently and effectively as possible. But, somehow, regions do not get due share among the office-bearers of a party at national level in most cases. However, the decision of PML-Q leadership to appoint the party’s new Central Secretary General from South Punjab is quite appreciable and welcome one.

PML-Q new Central Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema brings with him vast political experience, hails from political family from Bahawalnagar and has already worked as a District Nazim and Provincial Minister. This decision to have a political figure like him at the key post of the party augurs well for the party as well as South Punjab region and PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain has thus set up an example for other political parties to emulate. This comes as a NEW YEAR gift to the people of South Punjab from PML-Q leadership, please.