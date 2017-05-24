A comfortable love..!

WITH heavy heart will I go to this couple’s house this evening. Their request that I oversee the handing over of a cheque from ex-wife to ex-husband (his share of the house) so that he leaves home and never returns to harass her. Twenty years ago I was there at their wedding, and watched over the years as bickering turned to blows and cuss words to pornographic filth. Finally divorce papers ended it all. “Why?” I ask myself, “Do marriages break up?”

And then my eyes chanced on this beautiful piece by Annette Paxman Bowen: “Togetherness is just a Heart Beat away.” She says, “My husband of almost 20 years has gained 15 pounds. He is a doctor. Once a marathon runner, he runs only down hospital halls. His hairline is receding and his body shows the signs of long working hours and too many chocolates. Yesterday he threw the newspapers playfully at me; this led to all out fun. We enjoy simply being together.”

“And there are surprises. One time I came home to find a note on the front door that led me to another note, then another, until I reached the walk in closet. I opened the door to find him holding my cooking kettle and a gift package..!”

“There is sharing. Not only do we share household worries and parental burdens – we also share ideas. He came home from a convention last month and presented me with a thick historical novel. Though he prefers thrillers and science fiction, he had read the novel on the plane. He touched my heart when he explained it was because he wanted to exchange ideas about the book after I’d read it.”

“There is sensitivity. Last week he walked through the door with that look that tells me it’s been a tough day. After he had spent some time with the kids, I asked him what happened. He told me about a 60 year old woman who’d had a stroke. He wept as he recalled the woman’s husband standing beside her bed, caressing her hand. I shed a few tears myself. Because my husband is still moved and concerned after years of hospital rooms and dying patients!”

“I guess our love lasts because it is comfortable. We don’t feel particularly young; we’ve experienced too much that has contributed to our growth and wisdom, taking its toll on our bodies and created our memories..!”

I wish the divorced couple I go to this evening had read this piece years ago. Its too late now, but early enough for each of us to slip into this wonderful, comfortable love as we journey on together with our beloved spouse..!

— Email: [email protected]

