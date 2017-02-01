A clear message to India

IN his first media briefing, new DG-ISPR, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor covered several issues agitating minds of people of Pakistan and addressed them in a clear and bold manner. He informed journalists about achievements of the on-going operation Zarb-i-Azb and said the improvement in law & order environment was outcome of immense sacrifices and hard work by security forces. He also responded to questions about detention of Hafiz Saeed explaining that it was a policy decision taken in national interests.

However, crux of the briefing was threats emanating from India and how the country intends to respond to them. Talks about India’s Cold Start Doctrine have been there since long but New Delhi had been in a mode of denial. Pakistan has been insisting that the doctrine exists and therefore, there was a compelling necessity for it to counter the threat. Eye-brows were raised by some countries over Pakistan developing small tactical weapons but it was acknowledged even by the then US President Barack Obama, after world Nuclear Safety Summit April 2016 in Washington, that Pakistan had to move into that direction because of India’s military doctrine. Now admission of the Indian Army Chief about existence of the doctrine, which focuses at rapid mobilisation and capacity building to launch a quick networked offensive, had made it absolutely clear that the threat is not hypothetical but real and Pakistan will have to take credible measures to deter it. It was in this backdrop that spokesman of Pakistan Army has categorically stated that Pakistan is fully prepared and capable of retaliating if India resorts to any misadventure. He also referred to successful test-firing of two missiles recently — Babar-III and Ababeel — that can deliver nuclear or conventional payloads to most parts of India. India must remember that cold start can convert into hot start within no time as in sub-continental situation the response time is too short. India also knows what happened to its plans for surgical strikes against Pakistan and should learn the right lesson.

