A clear and laud message

A month after a mob attacked and besieged an Ahmadi place of worship in Chakwal district, Prime Minister Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif gave a clear and loud message on Wednesday by directing concerned authorities to renovate thousands of years old Katas Raj temple complex, one of Hindus’ most sacred places situated in Chakwal.

The announcement is likely to open a new chapter in the detente between two nuclear armed arch-rivals Pakistan and India. It has, on the other hand, made it clear to the world that government wants both the majority and minorities living across country enjoy equal rights.

Premier’s announcement was well received by diplomatic community in Islamabad as well. An Ambassador of influential western country not only praised the premier for taking steps to make minorities living in Pakistan feel like first class citizens but also said only leaders like Nawaz Sharif have guts to do so.

“Today is a historic day and a landmark for minorities, especially Hindus, living in Pakistan. By ordering renovation of Katas Raj Complex, the Prime Minister has shown that he believes in the promotion of interfaith harmony and a respect for minorities,” he said.

Other diplomats believe that Prime Minister’s move to show respect to Hindus has also shown that he is interested to restore ties with arch-rival India. “Prime Minister’s move has symbolic importance. It looks like he has laid foundation to restore ties with India,” said another diplomat.

It is important to note here that a month earlier on 12th December last year, hundreds of people besieged and attacked an Ahmadi place of worship in Chakwal. The move had tarnished country’s image on international front.

However, a month later, by visiting Katas raj Complex, the Premier gave a strong message to the world that his government believes in taking care of minorities living across country.

The Hindu community has warmly welcomed the statement. “The premier made our day. He did us proud really,” said Mahinderpaul, a local leader of Islamabad’s Hindu community.

Nawaz Sharif’s visit to the years-old Katas Raj complex comes at a time when relations with country’s Hindu-majority neighbour India are at a low ebb and show few signs of improvement.

“In my personal view, we are all equal – Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians – and people belonging to other religions; we are all one,” Nawaz said after a Hindu ritual was performed at the temples, located in the village of Katas, some 110km south of the Islamabad.

Addressing to a huge crowed at the venue, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the day is not far when Pakistan will be recognised as a “minorities-friendly country” and that his government is taking steps to improve the lives of under-represented religious groups.

“ let me assure you all that the day is not far when Pakistan will be recognised as a “minorities-friendly country,” the premier said. The premier said his government, through its actions, promotes the belief that ‘to each his own faith’, adding that humanity is what should bind the nation together.

He further said followers of all religions have equal rights in Pakistan, noting that they had worked hand-in-hand to defend the country and contribute to its peace and prosperity.

“ Islam and all other religions preach peace, and those preaching otherwise were not doing a service to their religion,” Prime Minister said. PM Sharif made frequent references to Islamic history to stress that it was part of the Islamic faith to treat minorities equally. The premier earlier inaugurated a water filtration plant at the Katas Raj temple.

The filtration plant, set up at the temple’s holy Amrat Jal pond, will provide clean drinking water to visiting Hindu pilgrims.

Sharif also planted a sapling on the temple’s premises. He visited different sections of the temple and was briefed about their historic significance.

Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yusuf and ETPB Chairman Siddiqul Farooq accompanied the prime minister.